Video: Rajon Rondo On Miami – “They Are Complaining & Crying To The Referees”

#Miami Heat #Video #Boston Celtics
06.04.12 6 years ago

Rajon Rondo was special last night, and without his contributions (15 points, 15 assists, 47 minutes), Boston would be on their way to be put to sleep for good in Game 5 in South Beach. But as good as he was, Rondo was probably overshadowed by awful late game calls on both sides. Eventually, LeBron and Paul Pierce both fouled out. The refs were on everyone’s mind last night, and at the half, Rondo called out the Heat were being babies about it.

Is he right?

