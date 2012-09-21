Video: Rajon Rondo Uses A Banana Boat In Hong Kong

09.21.12 6 years ago

It’s fun being Rajon Rondo. Recently, he’s hosted multiple youth clinics, a court refurbishment, and qualifiers for Red Bull King of the Rock. But more importantly, he also was able to spend some down time on the water while in Hong Kong, “becoming one with the banana boat” and doing some wakeboarding.

Tomorrow, Rondo will be on Alcatraz Island to host the finale of Red Bull King of the Rock, which is the premiere one-on-one basketball tournament in the world. When they first took it to “The Rock” in 2010, it marked the first time basketball had been played there since the inmates left the island over 50 years ago. Having extended qualifiers to 27 countries and 33 states, it’s better than ever. Catch the highlights of the 64 finalists on the official site.

