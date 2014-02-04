Video: Randy Foye’s Insane Game-Winning Three-Pointer

#Los Angeles Clippers #GIFs
02.04.14 5 years ago

At first, Monday night’s game seemed like a brain freeze by the Denver Nuggets. They were down two at home against the Clippers, and J.J. Hickson was at the top of the key holding the ball with a building panic on his face and in the surrounding Pepsi Center crowd. The clock kept ticking under five-seconds, then under four, and still Hickson is stuck holding the ball looking for a teammate. Finally, with under three seconds left, former Clipper Randy Foye sprinted to take the hand-off.

Hickson doesn’t have three-point range and he appeared on an island as Darren Collison tied up Ty Lawson on his left. But Foye sprinted to the ball from the other side â€” why Doc left Jamal Crawford on a three-point threat like Foye, we’ll never know â€” and took the hand-off while drifting to his left. Blake Griffin switched off Hickson to get in his eye, but Foye drilled the game-winning three-pointer while collapsing to the court. He raised his hands in triumph after it fell and his teammates mobbed him at mid-court.

Awesome. The NBA is just plain awesome sometimes. The win snapped a two-game slide for the Nuggets.

(video via Frank Den)

