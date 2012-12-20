Video: Red Bull Midnight Run Finals Take Over Brooklyn

#Red Bull #Video
12.19.12 6 years ago

The finals of the Red Bull Midnight Run took over the Barclays Center recently, as the best players from New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston went at it for the ultimate bragging rights. We already gave you the breakdown of what happened. Now watch the highlights.

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull#Video
TAGSPlaygroundred bullred bull midnight runvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP