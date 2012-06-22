Video: Red Bull Midnight Run Rips Through Boston

#Red Bull #Video
06.22.12 6 years ago

At the start of the week we brought you a first-hand account of the Saturday night battle that was Red Bull Midnight Run in Boston (where guys were literally ripping down rims).

Today we bring you the official highlight mix from that event, where 100 of Boston’s best players battled for the right to represent their city at the Red Bull Midnight Run finals.

And in case you missed it, check out this highlight video from New York City’s Midnight Run the week prior. Serious basketball talent gathered at the Nets practice facility to get after it for the right represent NYC in the finals:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull#Video
TAGSbostonPlaygroundReal Storiesred bullred bull midnight runvideo

