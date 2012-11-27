Video: Ricky Rubio Is A “Backyard Wrestler” In New Commercial

#Adidas #Video
11.27.12 6 years ago

In his down time, Ricky Rubio is a backyard wrestler. Well, not really. But he plays one in his newest commercial from Foot Locker and adidas. Hopefully soon, we’ll be back to talking about Rubio as one of the best young point guards in the league.

The new ad, titled “Wrestler,” features the adidas footwear and apparel collection Rubio wears from the court to the street. It’s the latest in a series of Foot Locker ads taking a humorous look at how NBA players spend their time on and off the court. It is currently airing on ESPN, MTV, BET, TNT and Cartoon Network.

Which NBA player would be the best backyard wrestler?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Video
TAGSadidasadidas HoopsFOOT LOCKERRICKY RUBIOvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP