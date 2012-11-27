Video: Ricky Rubio Is A “Backyard Wrestler” In New Commercial

In his down time, Ricky Rubio is a backyard wrestler. Well, not really. But he plays one in his newest commercial from Foot Locker and adidas. Hopefully soon, we’ll be back to talking about Rubio as one of the best young point guards in the league.

The new ad, titled “Wrestler,” features the adidas footwear and apparel collection Rubio wears from the court to the street. It’s the latest in a series of Foot Locker ads taking a humorous look at how NBA players spend their time on and off the court. It is currently airing on ESPN, MTV, BET, TNT and Cartoon Network.

Which NBA player would be the best backyard wrestler?

