Video: Ricky Rubio’s Psychic Behind-The-Back Dime

#Atlanta Hawks #GIFs
02.02.14 5 years ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost, 120-113, to the Hawks Saturday night in Atlanta despite a monstrous 43-point, 19-rebound performance from Kevin Love. In the loss, Ricky Rubio only connected on one-of-three field goal attempts in over 31 minutes of action as he continues to shy away from pulling the trigger. But one of his 11 assists was so beautiful, it’s likely the only thing we’ll take away from the whole game.

Watch as Rubio dashes through the lane at full speed and has the presence of mind to dish behind-his-back to a trailing Ronny Turiaf. So freakin’ pretty, we can excuse his unwillingness and inability to shoot â€” even if ‘Wolves fans can’t.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#GIFs
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDimeMaggifsKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRICKY RUBIORonny Turiaf

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP