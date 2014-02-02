Video: Ricky Rubio’s Psychic Behind-The-Back Dime

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost, 120-113, to the Hawks Saturday night in Atlanta despite a monstrous 43-point, 19-rebound performance from Kevin Love. In the loss, Ricky Rubio only connected on one-of-three field goal attempts in over 31 minutes of action as he continues to shy away from pulling the trigger. But one of his 11 assists was so beautiful, it’s likely the only thing we’ll take away from the whole game.

Watch as Rubio dashes through the lane at full speed and has the presence of mind to dish behind-his-back to a trailing Ronny Turiaf. So freakin’ pretty, we can excuse his unwillingness and inability to shoot â€” even if ‘Wolves fans can’t.

