Video: Rockets Cheerleader Ignores Dwight Howard

#San Antonio Spurs #Dwight Howard
11.07.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Rockets center and glucose-heavy consumer Dwight Howard was mic’d up last night for Houston’s big, 98-81, win over a short-handed Spurs team. Some highlights include him using the word “SWAG” to get his team hyped up before the game, plus he’s constantly apologizing to coach Kevin McHale for mistakes during the game — a game in which he dropped a season-high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. But it was what happened at the end that’s the best part of Dwight’s mic’d up experience.

Towards the end of the game, when the Rockets already have it in hand, Dwight starts approaching a Rockets cheerleader shooting t-shirts into the crowd with the air gun. “I want one, lemme get one, lemme get one, lemme get one” Dwight repeats like those annoying seagulls in Finding Nemo. Fast forward 32 seconds in to watch.

The best part, though, is the Rockets cheerleader pretends like Dwight isn’t even talking to her — something we’re pretty sure the NBA all-star and multi-millionaire isn’t used to encountering, especially on his home court. Dwight even says, “What, you’re gonna act like you don’t see me?” Yes Dwight, she is.

Eventually a male cheerleader hands Dwight a t-shirt so he’ll shut up and leave the cheerleader alone. Dwight’s attempting to flirt a little bit since he’s mic’d up, and it’s just not happening.

Howard can get as many Rockets t-shirts as he wants, so his annoying overtures to snag one from a cheerleader were all for the microphones, plus it would have meant one less tee for a paying fan.

If you’re wondering why Howard’s worn-out shtick is annoying to a lot of fans, look no further than this mic’d up video.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Dwight Howard
TAGSCHEERLEADERSDWIGHT HOWARDHouston Rocketssan antonio spursSmack

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP