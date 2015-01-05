Video: Ronnie Price Air Balls Breakaway Dunk Attempt

The Lakers escaped a visit by the Pacers on Sunday night with a 88-87 win. If Kobe Bryant doesn’t hit the go-ahead jumper or if Roy Hibbert hits the game-winner as time expires, then Ronnie Price would be even more ashamed about his breakaway dunk attempt that didn’t even hit the iron.

This would have been an even bigger flub if the Lakers had lost by one, which almost happened. Even without the ramifications, it’s a dreadful flub with no defender in site:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Fortunately for Price, Kobe donned his cape and it was all good. But still, when you fail to hit iron on a breakaway dunk, maybe reel in the high-flying antics and make sure you get the bucket.

