Video: Ronnie Price Air Balls Breakaway Dunk Attempt

01.05.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Lakers escaped a visit by the Pacers on Sunday night with a 88-87 win. If Kobe Bryant doesn’t hit the go-ahead jumper or if Roy Hibbert hits the game-winner as time expires, then Ronnie Price would be even more ashamed about his breakaway dunk attempt that didn’t even hit the iron.

This would have been an even bigger flub if the Lakers had lost by one, which almost happened. Even without the ramifications, it’s a dreadful flub with no defender in site:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Fortunately for Price, Kobe donned his cape and it was all good. But still, when you fail to hit iron on a breakaway dunk, maybe reel in the high-flying antics and make sure you get the bucket.

(H/T BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLOS ANGELES LAKERSRonnie Price

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP