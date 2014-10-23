Video: Ronnie Price Behind-The-Back Pass For Wesley Johnson’s Monster Dunk

Kobe Bryant did not suit up for the Lakers’ Wednesday preseason battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, but that didn’t mean that there wasn’t any sizzle on the floor at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Besides Lakers rookie Julius Randle going off for 17 points (on 7-for-10 shooting) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes, another new Laker, Ronnie Price, had a solid outing as the starting point guard.

Perhaps the best play from the nine-year veteran came at the end of the second quarter. Price got his hands on a pass intended for Chris Kaman, and sped up the court on a 3-on-1 break. With Wes Johnson trailing Price on his left, the point man dished off a pretty behind-the-back assist to Johnson, who finished with a thunderous two-handed jam. The play reminded us of a similar setup between these two from just a couple of days ago.

The Lakers went on to win their third preseason game with a 94-86 victory over the Blazers. Both teams will wrap up their exhibition schedule on Friday, with the Blazers facing the Clippers and the Lakers battling the Kings.

(video via Basketball Orbit)

