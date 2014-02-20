Video: Ronny Turiaf Throws It Down On Roy Hibbert

#GIFs
02.19.14 4 years ago

The Pacers, the best team in the East, rolled into Minnesota on Wednesday night, but it was the T’Wolves who started the game off with a bang. In the first quarter, Ronny Turiaf came out to set a screen for Ricky Rubio on the wing, and then rolled to the basket. The Pacers’ defense failed to cover Turiaf as he cut to the rim, and Rubio was able to thread the pocket bounce pass to Turiaf for a powerful slam over Roy Hibbert â€” a pretty good protector of the rim.



TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsINDIANA PACERSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRonny TuriafROY HIBBERT

