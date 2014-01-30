Video: The Brief Playground Duel Between Kevin Durant & LeBron James

Both platitudes and ample evidence denotes the NBA as a team sport, and the Oklahoma City Thunder team turned last night’s much-hyped battle between two of the league’s primary MVP candidates into a blowout. But during a stretch to end the third quarter, it turned into a one-on-one duel â€” that made basketball bloggers drool â€” between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, with both players knocking down shots so fast we could barely catch our breath.
The Heat jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter, but the Thunder buckled down on defense and got back into the game after a curiously sloppy performance by the defending champs and even took a five-point lead into halftime. The Heat were turning the ball over, and the Thunder were taking full advantage with an endless string of 4-on-3 and 3-on-2 fast break opportunities. But nothing could have prepared the NBA on ESPN audience for what transpired with a little under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Thunder had pushed their lead to near double-figures at this point, and KD was starting to get hot. But LeBron James wasn’t laying down either. The two exchanged baskets and scored 14 points between them in a two minute stretch towards the end of the third session.
While there was plenty of dead-eye shooting from both, KD’s three-pointer with the Thunder leading by eleven seemed to be the final stake through the heart of James and the Heat.
KD was certainly amped.
The Thunder cruised to a 112-95 win during a low-scoring fourth quarter, but this sliver of one-on-one showmanship had all of us on our feet. The two best players in the world were presenting ample evidence why this year’s MVP race is a two-man affair, and no matter what you call him â€” Durantula, Slim Reaper, or KD â€” Kevin Durant is in the driver’s seat after last night’s exhibition.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
KD needs to keep this “spark” in his game. It does him good when he gets riled up. He seems more focused and no better team to go nuts on, than the Heat.