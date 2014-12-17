Video: Rudy Gay Puts Serge Ibaka On Poster With Huge Double-Clutch Dunk

It won’t really matter who coaches the Sacramento Kings if Rudy Gay makes play like this commonplace. Watch the high-flying wing beat his man to the paint and put Serge Ibaka on a poster with a double-pump jam in his team’s game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Got him!

Oklahoma City led Sacramento 61-54 at halftime in the Kings’ first game first game since firing Mike Malone. Russell Westbrook is furthering his burgeoning MVP candidacy with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Gay and Ramon Sessions pace the Kings will 11 points each.

