Video: Rudy Gay Destroys Two Hornets With A Fast-Break Slam

Rudy Gay, I think we can agree, is one of the game’s best dunkers. On his huge fastbreak slam on New Orleans on Wednesday, another person who agrees is clearly Greivis Vasquez, who doesn’t want anything to do with a dunking Gay. While he ran under Gay, his teammate Jason Smith tried to challenge the dunk. He finds chasing Gay on a break isn’t the same as catching Blake Griffin, though. Can’t really fault him for trying, though.

Where does Gay rank as the NBA’s best dunker?

