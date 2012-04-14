Video: Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant Unload A ‘Nasty’ Alley-Oop On The Kings

The Kings were reminded Friday night in Oklahoma City that you lose track of Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook on a break at your own peril.

Kevin Durant led a 3-on-2 fast break with 2:33 left in the second quarter before lobbing an underhanded oop to Westbrook. In turn, he caught and finished it one-handed. It all led OKC TV announcer Brian Davis to drop this line: “There are no words for how nasty these two All-Stars can be!”

