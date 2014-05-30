Video: Russell Westbrook Annihilates The Rim

Gregg Popovich was trying out a 3-2 zone tonight in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. His hope was to slow down OKC’s explosive attack, but Russell Westbrook took one gigantic bite out of the strategy with a slam that crackled like Zeus’ weaponry.

Seriously, we almost punched the wall this amped us up so much.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

