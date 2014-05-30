Video: Russell Westbrook Annihilates The Rim

Gregg Popovich was trying out a 3-2 zone tonight in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. His hope was to slow down OKC’s explosive attack, but Russell Westbrook took one gigantic bite out of the strategy with a slam that crackled like Zeus’ weaponry.
Seriously, we almost punched the wall this amped us up so much.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
I gotta admit I’m a fan of his game and attitude, but can also see why his bravado isn’t well taken by other fans. But if you are a fan of the NBA, you have to love this play.
But what is killing me on the inside is that he should be doing this in a Seattle uniform. Kemp + Payton are my two NBA heros, so to see Durant + Westbrook doing this for OKC is just sickening.
A few months ago I said Westbrook is the best dunking PG of all time and someone from Dime chimed in that Steve Francis is. While Franchise was one of my favorite players of all time and I’ve seen some nasty dunks of his in person, Westbrook is throwing it down nasty every single game and it’s the combination of air, speed, and style that make him the new king.