Video: Russell Westbrook Finds Kevin Durant For The Alley-Oop

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #New York Knicks #GIFs
12.25.13 5 years ago

The New York Knicks got coal in their stockings on Christmas Day this year in the form of a beat-down at the hands of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. The 123-94 loss by the Knicks came against two of the best players in the game, and the combination of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant was never more perfect than their connection on this beautiful alley-oop during the semi-break.

The Thunder’s All-Star duo created a beautiful connection here, and while it’s a Christmas delight for Thunder fans, it sent another shiver down the spine of New York City basketball fans as both their teams lost today.

For the game, Durant scored 29 and Serge Ibaka had 24 as both combined to shoot 20-for-30 from the field. Russ had a Christmas Day triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in less than 30 minutes of action.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsKEVIN DURANTNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSERGE IBAKA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP