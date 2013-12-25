Video: Russell Westbrook Finds Kevin Durant For The Alley-Oop

The New York Knicks got coal in their stockings on Christmas Day this year in the form of a beat-down at the hands of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. The 123-94 loss by the Knicks came against two of the best players in the game, and the combination of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant was never more perfect than their connection on this beautiful alley-oop during the semi-break.

The Thunder’s All-Star duo created a beautiful connection here, and while it’s a Christmas delight for Thunder fans, it sent another shiver down the spine of New York City basketball fans as both their teams lost today.

For the game, Durant scored 29 and Serge Ibaka had 24 as both combined to shoot 20-for-30 from the field. Russ had a Christmas Day triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in less than 30 minutes of action.

