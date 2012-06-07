Video: Russell Westbrook Skies For A Dunk Over San Antonio’s Frontcourt

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #Russell Westbrook #Video
06.07.12 6 years ago

Before Oklahoma City hoisted up the Western Conference Trophy, before the made their big third quarter push, and even before Stephen Jackson was “making love to the pressure” in the first half, Russell Westbrook caught an open lane and pummeled the Spurs’ frontline with a nasty, one-handed flush. In the biggest game in team history, the heavily criticized point guard shot 9-for-17 and scored 25 points (along with eight boards and five dimes).

Do you still believe the Thunder can’t win a title if Westbrook if their point guard?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#Russell Westbrook#Video
TAGSDimeMagOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKsan antonio spursvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP