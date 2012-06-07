Video: Russell Westbrook Skies For A Dunk Over San Antonio’s Frontcourt

Before Oklahoma City hoisted up the Western Conference Trophy, before the made their big third quarter push, and even before Stephen Jackson was “making love to the pressure” in the first half, Russell Westbrook caught an open lane and pummeled the Spurs’ frontline with a nasty, one-handed flush. In the biggest game in team history, the heavily criticized point guard shot 9-for-17 and scored 25 points (along with eight boards and five dimes).

Do you still believe the Thunder can’t win a title if Westbrook if their point guard?

