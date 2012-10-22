Video: Russell Westbrook Stars In Hilarious ESPN Commercial

What’s a sign the NBA regular season is coming soon? ESPN is rolling out its new lineup of NBA on ESPN ads, which are consistently some of the wittiest ads on television (my favorite is this). Its debut commercial this year isn’t any different, playing off Russell Westbrook‘s penchant for lensless glasses and reckless driving (to the hoop, usually). Jeff Van Gundy returns in his role as a solid laughs contributor off the bench.

