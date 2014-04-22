Video: Russell Westbrook’s Huge Slam That Didn’t Count

It’s not often that you see a slam that totally pumps you up, ignites the crowd and doesn’t count. In the first quarter of Game 2 on Monday night between the Thunder and Grizzlies, Russell Westbrook got a full head of steam coming around a screen and absolutely ignited the rim with his slam.
Except, midway through his move, the whistle blew for an off-the-ball foul. No bucket. Doesn’t change Russell unleashed in the air, so we’re showing it to you anyway because as Russ has taught us, #WhyNot.
(H/T EOB)
From those angles it’s hard to tell, but was there a legit offensive foul? What a damn shame…
Somebody not pictured in the shot had to have committed the foul.