Video: Russia Beats Brazil In Olympics On Crazy Three-Pointer

#Olympics #Russia #Video
08.02.12

If you missed out on the Russia and Brazil heart-pounder earlier this afternoon, you missed out on the best basketball game of the Olympics thus far. Russia pulled it out after a run of potential game-winning shots was finally ended by Vitaly Fridzon. Fridzon banged a triple from the corner as his defender nearly took out his legs, allowing Russia to escape, 75-74.

Leandro Barbosa, who’s a free agent being linked to both the Cavs and Lakers, had one final shot at it. But all he could muster was an off-balance triple attempt off one foot.

