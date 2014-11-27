Video: Scorching Steph Curry Drops 22 In One Half, Then Team Dances On Plane

The Warriors are rocking right now after rattling off their seventh consecutive win against the Magic last night for the best start to a season in franchise history (12-2). Stephen Curry is one of the biggest reasons why and his first half against the Magic last night, where he was a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc for 22 points, is reason No. 4,080 Curry is — as his coach noted already this season — the best point guard in the Association at turkey time this year.

Just watch Curry pour in the points in the first half against Orlando, including his perfect stretch from beyond the arc:

He would finish with 28 in under 24 minutes (!!) of action on the night along with eight dimes, five rebounds and just a lone turnover — perhaps the only hiccup in his game through the season’s first month.

The Dubs cruised to a 111-96 win, and decided on an impromptu dance session while riding the team plane to Charlotte for Friday night’s game:

It’s a good time to be a part of Dub nation.

(video via GD’s Extra Highlights)

Are the Dubs the best team in the NBA right now?

