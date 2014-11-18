Video: Shabazz Napier Turns Deron Williams Backwards

Ater battling ankle injuries the last couple seasons, Deron Williams started the 2014-15 claiming he was fully healthy and back to all-star form. We’re not sure he can say the same thing about his ankles after Shabazz Napier got done crossing him up during 95-83 Heat win in Brooklyn last night.

Mid-way through the second quarter, Chris Bosh comes to set a high screen on D-Will and brings Kevin Garnett with him. Napier does a little razzle dazzle dribbling behind the screen as KG hedged high, and when Garnett turned his back to get back to a rolling Bosh, Napier was coming his way again with Deron Williams completely bamboozled and facing the wrong way:

Unfortunately, Chris Andersen couldn’t control the pass from Napier for what would have been an easy dunk and dime for Shabazz. Instead, it was deemed a turnover for the Heat rookie, his sixth on the night. Still, he twisted D-Will this way and that, which can’t be good for surgically repaired ankles.

