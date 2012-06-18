Video: Should Kevin Durant’s Foul Have Been Called A Charge?

Without a doubt, one of the most divise — and game-changing — plays in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday was whether or not Kevin Durant should have picked up his fifth foul. It was late in the fourth quarter with the Thunder trying to regain the lead it last held in the third, when Durant went out of the game with his fourth foul. The game and series lead never recovered, of course, partially because Durant could never step away from being a target of LeBron James‘ drives all game and getting collateral fouls along the way.

This one gave Miami an and-one go to up six when James took the open-court pass right into Durant’s left shoulder in the key. Did the Thunder star get in position, was he moving or none of the above: Did LeBron adjust so well in flight to hide the brunt of the hit?

What do you think?

