Video: James Anderson 3-Pointer Sends Sixers To Overtime & Win

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Anderson played hero tonight in Philadelphia, knocking down a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining against Houston to tie the score at 106. With Jeremy Lin draped all over him, Anderson knocked it down and the game headed to overtime.

Anderson finished with 36 points on a ridiculous 12-of-16 shooting from the field, including 6-for-8 from three. The Sixers won in OT, 123-116, over a Rockets squad without James Harden (he had a foot issue). But Jeremy Lin hit nine, yes nine, three-pointers in the loss for 34 points two nights after dropping 31 on the Raptors.

There are definitely Knicks fans cursing the decision to let Lin walk right now, and any talk of GM Sam Hinkie and coach Brett Brown tanking with this Sixers team hasn’t watched how hard they’re playing in spite of a talent gap with the top teams. It’s been really fun to take in the scrappy Sixers, but if Philly fans were watching Andrew Wiggins last night dreaming of next year, their team â€” this year â€” might be playing too well to make that a realistic possibility (at least in ping pong ball terms).

