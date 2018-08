Miami hasn’t done anything recently to suggest they’ve been stinking up the court outside of actually farting on it. In the first quarter last night against the Bulls, judging by the reactions of the players on the bench, someone definitely should’ve watched what they ate in the pregame.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

H/T Deadspin

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.