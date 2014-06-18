Video: Spurs Fan Falls Out Of Truck After Finals Win

After the Spurs captured their fifth title in franchise history, the fans in San Antonio obviously celebrated — hard. One fan, riding in the back of the truck (pro-tip: don’t do that), took a hard fall after their Game 5 win, which was caught on video.

Fortunately for us, though unfortunate for the fan in question, someone was taking video of all the honking horns and ebullient San Antonians freaking out after the Game 5 win in San Antonio.

One fan appears to lose his balance on the back of a flatbed truck, inadvertently belly flopping onto the road behind the celebratory vehicle. He seems fine after the fall, standing up under his own power; although, he’s obviously a little woozy after the scary plunge.

Be safe out their Spurs fans. You’ve got a victory parade coming Wednesday night along the Riverwalk, and it would suck to get messed up during such a joyous occasion.

Everyone on the 2014 Spurs team is probably coming back, so you might get to celebrate again next year — no need to put yourself permanently out of action as a fan.

(video via YouTube user IPN8bit)

