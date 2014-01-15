Video: Adidas’ Stan Smith Sneakers Drop Today

Today marks the re-release of thetennis sneakers immortalized by former No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world,. Rather than just a popular tennis sneaker, the Stan Smith’s infiltrated Hollywood, the sporting world and the culture at large, so adidas is releasing a series of videos with the man behind the kicks speaking with various accomplished people who grew up worshiping their favorite pair of Stan Smith’s.

First launched in the 1970s, the Stan Smith’s have gone on to world-wide fame while Stan continues to be named among the greatest tennis players of all time. Currently, he’s co-owner of the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in South Carolina.

Dropping today, January 15, 2014, Stan Smith is available at adidas.com/stansmith and adidas Originals retail stores for $75.

In the series of videos below, Smith talks about the history of the shoe during interviews with Will Arnett, Max Greenfield, Momo Wu, Andy Murray, Sky Ferreira, Lucio Castro, Fetisch, Xander Gaines, Louis-Marie Castelbajac, Hisham Akira Bharoocha, Ana Girardot and Kim Ann Foxmann.

The video series was directed and edited by Anton Esteban, styled by Jodie Barnes and created together with Lloyd & Co.

