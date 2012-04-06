Video: Stan Van Gundy Shows off His Handles

It’s a well-known fact that the Brothers Van Gundy are sons of a legendary coach. And more often than not, sons of coaches can play a little bit of ball.



Stan Van Gundy, back in the day, could really play. He played for his dad at SUNY-Brockport, where in his senior year, he was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the entire SUNY system.

And judging by this video from an Orlando Magic basketball camp, SVG still works on his handles a bit:

