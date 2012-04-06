Video: Stan Van Gundy Shows off His Handles

#Video
04.06.12 6 years ago

It’s a well-known fact that the Brothers Van Gundy are sons of a legendary coach. And more often than not, sons of coaches can play a little bit of ball.

Stan Van Gundy, back in the day, could really play. He played for his dad at SUNY-Brockport, where in his senior year, he was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the entire SUNY system.

And judging by this video from an Orlando Magic basketball camp, SVG still works on his handles a bit:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagJEFF VAN GUNDYORLANDO MAGICReal StoriesSTAN VAN GUNDYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP