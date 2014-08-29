Video: Stanley Johnson Tears Up The Drew League

Incoming Arizona freshman Stanley Johnson has put together quite an impressive summer resume. The four-time California state champion earned MVP honors for his 43-point performance at the Ballislife All-American Game in May, and he lit up arguably the two most entertaining and competitive pro-am/summer leagues in the nation: the Seattle Pro-Am and the Drew League.

Before he made his head-turning debut – along with the Raptors’ Terrence Ross – at Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in the Emerald City earlier this month, Johnson was busy tearing it up at the Drew League for team SoleClinics. The 6-6 wing shared the court with James Harden and Derrick Williams at the Drew, and continually stole the spotlight with his ability to attack the basket and finish with fury. Wildcat fans have to be thrilled with what they’ve seen from Johnson this summer. He even got a highlight-worthy block!

(video via HoopmixtapeBlog)

