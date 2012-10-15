Video: Star Recruit Nerlens Noel Gets Dunked On At Kentucky’s Midnight Madness

Nerlens Noel, one of a handful of college prospects who has a chance at being drafted No. 1 overall next summer, is having a little bit of a rough start at Kentucky. First, he nearly wrecked himself playing ball against some frat boys. Then recently, in Kentucky’s epic Midnight Madness, teammate Willie Cauley smashed all over his face. But hey, in a game that had less defense than a Kevin Love highlight tape, at least we can say he contested the dunk.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Noel go top five in the draft next summer?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.