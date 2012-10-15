Video: Star Recruit Nerlens Noel Gets Dunked On At Kentucky’s Midnight Madness

#Video
10.15.12 6 years ago

Nerlens Noel, one of a handful of college prospects who has a chance at being drafted No. 1 overall next summer, is having a little bit of a rough start at Kentucky. First, he nearly wrecked himself playing ball against some frat boys. Then recently, in Kentucky’s epic Midnight Madness, teammate Willie Cauley smashed all over his face. But hey, in a game that had less defense than a Kevin Love highlight tape, at least we can say he contested the dunk.

Will Noel go top five in the draft next summer?

