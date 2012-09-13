Video: State of Nate Season 2 Trailer

In case you missed it on Tuesday, one of basketball culture’s best web series, State of Nate, is set to return for a second. (Watch the previous episodes here to get yourself caught up)

The series is an in-depth look at the life of Nate Robinson (and everything that comes with being one of the biggest personalities in all of pro sports). After a wildly popular Season 1, the trailer for Season 2 dropped on Tuesday. Here we see Nate lacing up to play at Venice Beach (in Air Yeezy‘s!).

Check it out here:

