Video: Steal & Freight Train Dunk By LeBron James

The 2-time defending champion Heat got beat bad tonight in Chicago. Tom Thibodeau must be proud of his Bulls team, who won going away, 107-87. But LeBron James still found time to throw down a two-handed slam. The back-to-back MVP intercepted a pass into the post, and no one wanted any part of him as he sprinted the other way for the flush.

