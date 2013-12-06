Video: Steal & Freight Train Dunk By LeBron James

The 2-time defending champion Heat got beat bad tonight in Chicago. Tom Thibodeau must be proud of his Bulls team, who won going away, 107-87. But LeBron James still found time to throw down a two-handed slam. The back-to-back MVP intercepted a pass into the post, and no one wanted any part of him as he sprinted the other way for the flush.
What do you think?
Follow Joseph on Twitter at @RealJoeDuruaku.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With