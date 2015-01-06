Video: Steph Curry’s Peerless Handle In Warriors Win Over Thunder

01.06.15 4 years ago

Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry didn’t even attempt a three-pointer in the first half last night. Golden State’s 117-91 thrashing of a Thunder team with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant in uniform didn’t require his deadly long-range accuracy. That’s because he was busy showing off his yo-yo handle — twisting, spinning, and going around his back to fool Westbrook and others as the Dubs controlled the game from the opening tip.

The fact the NBA’s single-season record holder for three-pointers decided to abstain from looks beyond the arc should show you how Steph has turned into an all-around force, and we won’t even get into his defense on Westbrook, who finished the game 5-for-21 from the field.

We’ve already shown you his between-the-legs sleight of hand, and he just continued to leave Westbrook grasping at air:

Anthony Morrow experienced the same fate as Russ in the second half:

Even plays by Steph that didn’t show up in the box score were loaded with ball-handling bliss, like this split of the double-team and nutmeg of Steven Adams for what should have been a Mo Speights flush (Adams recovered and blocked him):

Steph was also moving without the ball, so Russ — or whomever had the unenviable task of marking him — simply couldn’t take a possession off:

Curry finished with a ho-hum 19 points (7/14), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in a shade over 31 minutes of action, but nothing about his play was ho-hum.

Is Stephen Curry the MVP through the season’s first two months?

