Video: Stephen Curry Scores 30 And Dishes 15 Assists In Under 30 Minutes

For all the shots Kobe Bryant took last night in a Sisyphean attempt to prevent “crime” against his overmatched Lakers, Stephen Curry efficiently and unselfishly obliterated the Lakers in his own right. Steph somehow scored 30 points and served up 15 assists in under 30 minutes of action, a testament to how much he affects every offensive possesion when he’s on the court.

You can probably already guess our favorite pass, the ghost of Magic Johnson around-the-back dish to Maurice Speights for the jam, but he also had a fun over-the-head dime to a cutting Andrew Bogut (who teamed with Steph on multiple occassions last night) and more than a few pocket passes off the pick-and-roll that burned LA seemingly every time; LA’s defense is atrocious at this point, but the Dubs still put on a clinic, led by Curry — who was 10-for-19 from the field overall.

Curry also found time to toast Kobe and reduce Jeremy Lin to nothing more then a practice cone…

The best part of Curry’s performance — particularly for coach Steve Kerr, who wants his team to make the simple play more often — is he only committed three ‘apple’ turnovers despite handling the rock so often.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are the Warriors the best team in the NBA right now?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.