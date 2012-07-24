Video: Stephen Jackson’s New Rap Single “Save The Day”

The long awaited, highly anticipated, second video from rapper Stak5 has finally been released. If you are have never heard of Stak5, perhaps you may know him as the brash veteran swingman of the San Antonio Spurs, Stephen Jackson. We highlighted Jackson’s rap career back in April, and it looks like Jackson has been keeping busy this off-season by working on his music and shooting a video for “Save the Day”.

“Save the Day” is off Jackson’s mixtape, “TRILLmixes” and was shot after the Spurs were knocked out of the Conference Finals by the Thunder in Atlanta at Cream Ultra Lounge. Jackson has hosted “Elevate Fridays” at the club before so he was able to have an inside track on the location for the video:

Highlighting Jackson’s play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is a great way to start the video but besides that there is not that many basketball//NBA references. There is this notable line: “I’m with the money team, but not Mayweather‘s. I got Milwaukee Bucks because they pay better.” Jackson wrote this song at the beginning of the season when he was with the Bucks.

If you are wondering what really went down behind the scenes of the “Save the Day” video, don’t worry there’s another video that has you covered.

Jackson alludes to the upcoming release of his debut album “Jack of All Trades” very soon. With rumors from The San Antonio Express-News that Kevin Durant raps on a track with Jackson, “Jack of All Trades” should be a must listen. We can only hope and dream that Gregg Popovich appears on a track but we should be happy if Stak5 at least gives him a shout-out.

What do you think of the video?

