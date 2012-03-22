Video: Stephon Marbury Gets Called a “B**tch” In China Finals; Knees Aaron Brooks in the Face

I miss Stephon Marbury.

The headline to this post aside, things really are going quite well for Steph in China. This week he is in a spot to lead his Beijing Ducks to their first-ever CBA championship over league power Guandong Tigers (led by Aaron Brooks).

The 35-year old Marbury went nuts in the three games his team won in the 5-game semifinals, going for 30 points in one game, and 50+ in the other two. The finals won’t be easy though, as you see in this video from Game 1 where he gets a cheap shot from a defender and then gets told about it:

To Steph’s credit he doesn’t flip out, opting instead to give the crazy face and buckets – Steph’s team took Game 1 of the series (he went for 36).

And earlier today, we saw this tweet of images from the series, where Steph gets into it with his opponents again, this time after apparently hitting Brooks in the grill with his knee.

Do you miss seeing Steph in the NBA?

