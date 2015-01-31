Video: Steve Blake Goes Glass For One-Footed Corner 3 At 1Q Buzzer

01.30.15 4 years ago

Is this what it will take to break the Atlanta Hawks’ 17-game winning streak? Watch Portland Trail Blazers reserve Steve Blake beat the first quarter buzzer by banking-in a corner three-pointer – off one foot! – in his team’s game against the Eastern Conference leaders.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Luck always helps in basketball – especially when playing a team that’s won 29 of its past 31 games.

The Blazers lead the Hawks 39-36 midway through the second quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge leads all scorers with 11 points.

