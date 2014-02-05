Video: Steve Nash Throws Perfect Half-Court Lob In Return

Steve Nash made his long-awaited return to the hardwood on Tuesday night in Minnesota after being sidelined with nerve issues in his back since November 10. Nash reminded fans just how masterful he is in the art of passing with some masterful touch on the lob in the second quarter.

After coming up with the loose ball, Nash sped his way to half-court where he spotted Wesley Johnson sprinting towards the basket. Nash immediately threw up a pinpoint alley-oop pass to the insanely athletic Johnson, who finished with a simple two-handed jam. The accuracy of the pass took some of the drama out of it, but Johnson finished wiht authority.

Nash had seven points and nine assists in 24 plus minutes, but the Kevin’s Love and Martin combined to score 63 points as the ‘Wolves got the win, 109-99.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.