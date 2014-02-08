Video: Steve Nash Turns 40, Smokes Evan Turner

02.08.14 5 years ago

Breaking rank from the editorial “we” for a moment, yesterday was my birthday, but it was also Steve Nash‘s birthday. The 40-year-old Nash showed off some vintage moves while helping lead the still-undermanned Lakers to a 112-98 road victory at Well Fargo Center. No only that, but Nash absolutely abused Evan Turner with a behind-the-back crossover for the layup.

Peep it:

You can spot the aggravated look on Turner’s face after he realizes how badly Nash burned him:

Swaggy P certainly dug the ageless Nash’s dribbling prowess:

Nash had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead six Lakers in double-figures for the birthday win.

(videos via CaCHooKaManTV & iKobeSilvan24)

TOPICS
TAGS

