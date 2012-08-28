Video: Steve Nash’s 20-Minute Shooting Workout

Ever wanted to know how Steve Nash became such an unreal shooter? Well here he shows off a simple 20-minute workout that he uses to get loose and get his groove. Amazingly, he misses a bunch of shots throughout the first three or four minutes before turning it up. Eventually, he can’t miss, and hits the listeners with, “This is getting boring. I’m making every shot.” Nash can even make a shooting video funny.

How do you warm up?

