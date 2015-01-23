Video: Sullinger’s Sitting Assist On Evan Turner’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer

Just like they drew it up. With under 10 seconds to play and the Celtics trailing by two in Portland, Jared Sullinger was stripped in the post by Wesley Matthews and a mad scramble for the ball ensued. Sully jumped on the ball after a full-extension dive, whirled in the sitting position and found Evan Turner in the corner for the game-winning three with a second remaining. You can’t make this stuff up.

Just a bonkers play to win the game and give Boston a huge road win:

With LaMarcus Aldridge out for the next 1-2 months, this loss could be a sign of things to come. The loss dropped the Blazers to a half-game lead over Dallas for the No. 3 spot in the West (they’re also mathematically tied with the Grizzlies for No. 2, but with an extra loss).

The C’s win was all the result of Sully’s hustle and ingenuity after Wes stripped him. It should have been a Portland victory at that point, but Sullinger’s ability to collect the loose ball in traffic at such a hectic moment of the game, before turning on his butt to find Turner, won the game.

