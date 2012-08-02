Video: Summer League Highlights From The Co-MVPs – Damian Lillard & Josh Selby

08.02.12 6 years ago

Perhaps the performance from Damian Lillard this summer was expected. As we wrote in Smack, the Blazers think of him as the second coming of Chauncey Billups, so they probably weren’t over-the-top excited about his co-MVP play in summer league (26.5 points and 5.3 assists per game). Josh Selby, on the other hand, not only surprised people with his overall play, but his shooting was just ridiculous. While averaging 24.2 points and 2.4 steals a game, the former Kansas Jayhawk shot 56 percent overall and an insane 64 perfect from deep.

Which player had the better run in summer league?

