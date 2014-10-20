Video: Taj Gibson Posterizes Bismack Biyombo

10.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Kirk Hinrich and Derrick Rose led the Bulls to a 101-96 win over the visiting Bobcats Sunday night in preseason action, with D-Rose playing more minutes than usual (he’s fine, take a breathe Bulls fans). Except it was Taj Gibson who sent the crowd into a tizzy with a tasty dunk over Bismack Biyombo.

After Nikola Mirotic gets run off the three-point line, he drives baseline and it opens up the lane for Taj. One scoop pass later, and Gibson was putting the 22-year-old Congolese Biyombo on a poster (don’t worry Bismack, it’s preseason and Taj has gotten others):

