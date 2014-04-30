Video: Taj Gibson’s Monster One-Handed Jam

04.29.14 4 years ago

The Bulls once again fell behind early in a, “win or go home” Game 5, but Sixth Man of the Year candidate Taj Gibson gave the fans at the United Center a reason to get off their seats.

In the second quarter on Tuesday night, Kirk Hinrich found an open Gibson rolling after a high-screen. A lane opened up down the middle, and Gibson took full advantage of the defensive breakdown. Without taking a dribble, Gibson took flight and finished with a monster one-handed throw-down.

Despite efforts to come back, the Bulls came up short in Game 5 and were eliminated by the Wizards in the first round four games to one. Gibson left with an ankle injury and did not return in the fourth quarter.

