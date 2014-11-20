Video: Tayshaun Prince Turns Back The Clock For Poster Dunk On Valanciunas

Perhaps it was the Vince Carter homage he watched before the game? Tayshaun Prince is 34 years old — which seems low, to be honest — and Jonas Valanciunas is 22. The age discrepancy didn’t matter in the air at the Air Canada Centre last night when Tayshaun threw it down on the young Raptors center.

When Jonas was born, Prince was in the seventh grade. Jonas might need to get born again after Prince “Vinced” him last night:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Raptors still won, 96-92, in a stirring comeback, but we’re still gonna marvel at this flush by Prince.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.