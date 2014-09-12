Video: #TBT High School Nick Young Dunks From FT Line

#Nick Young #Instagram #GIFs
09.12.14 4 years ago

There are a lot things you can say about Lakers gunner Nick Young. He’s equal parts the pied piper of the NBA and the lovable goof with a gorgeous girlfriend and a lack of embarrassment that’s refreshing in this day and age. One thing you can’t say about him, though, is that he can’t sky. As a recent Instagram upload shows, it’s been that way since he was a teenager.

Watch as Young takes off from the free throw line to throw this down and then mug for the camera like Swaggy P in training:

Love him or hate him, Nick Young is always entertaining, but lets not forget that he’s a legit NBA player, even if Lakers fans wish he was a tad more hyped about his defense.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Instagram#GIFs
TAGSgifsinstagraminstagram videoNICK YOUNG

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP