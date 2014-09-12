Video: #TBT High School Nick Young Dunks From FT Line

There are a lot things you can say about Lakers gunner Nick Young. He’s equal parts the pied piper of the NBA and the lovable goof with a gorgeous girlfriend and a lack of embarrassment that’s refreshing in this day and age. One thing you can’t say about him, though, is that he can’t sky. As a recent Instagram upload shows, it’s been that way since he was a teenager.

Watch as Young takes off from the free throw line to throw this down and then mug for the camera like Swaggy P in training:

Love him or hate him, Nick Young is always entertaining, but lets not forget that he’s a legit NBA player, even if Lakers fans wish he was a tad more hyped about his defense.

