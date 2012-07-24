Video: Team USA Members Pick Their Own Dream Team Starting 5

While steering clear of the stupid, and overused, argument about how this Team USA could beat the Dream Team, it’s still cool to see who guys would take for their own ultimate Dream Team starting five. In this video, Chris Paul, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love all pick four guys and themselves in an effort to create lineups they think would be unbeatable.

Who would be your ultimate five?

