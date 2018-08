This video popped up on YouTube this morning and, well, you can see for yourself. It features Terrell Owens playing 4-5 Venice Beach player Mani Love in a one-on-game in a Los Angeles gym.

To his credit, the 6-3 Owens never goes into back-down mode, opting instead for long jumpers. You can see though towards the end of the video, that he’s getting a little more heated, pushing it a little with pullup and step-back jumpers.