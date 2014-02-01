Video: Terrence Ross Posterizes Kenneth Faried

This was so sick that we had no choice but to turn poster into a verb. Terrence Ross is feeling it right now, and this isn’t even the first dunk of his we’re showing within the last 24 hours. He showed off a pretty nasy eastbay dunk while practicing for what appears to be a Dunk Contest invite. But this hammer on Kenneth Faried during Toronto’s big road win in Denver was something special.

Watch as Ross cocks the ball back like a gun and pulls the hammer on Faried.

What do you think?

