Video: Terrence Ross Posterizes Kenneth Faried

#GIFs
02.01.14 5 years ago

This was so sick that we had no choice but to turn poster into a verb. Terrence Ross is feeling it right now, and this isn’t even the first dunk of his we’re showing within the last 24 hours. He showed off a pretty nasy eastbay dunk while practicing for what appears to be a Dunk Contest invite. But this hammer on Kenneth Faried during Toronto’s big road win in Denver was something special.

Watch as Ross cocks the ball back like a gun and pulls the hammer on Faried.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

